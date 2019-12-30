LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman met Monday morning to talk about increasing cooperation to fight elder fraud.
They say scams targeting seniors are becoming more sophisticated and increasingly involve using technology to trick consumers. Both Cameron and Coleman are calling on family members, as well as the community, to help keep senior citizens safe from scams.
"I think it's important that family members be on the lookout for any sort of suspicious activity," Cameron said. "They're oftentimes the ones that have sort of a rare insight into what their parent or grandparent is dealing with."
Cameron and Coleman said they're also cooperating on cases involving public corruption, child exploitation and drug trafficking.
