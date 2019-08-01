LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Defense's only search and rescue dog lives right here in Louisville.
Callie, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is stationed at the Kentucky Air National Guard.
On Thursday morning, officials showed off her skills. In addition to being able to find survivors in disaster situations in the wilderness and in collapsed buildings, Callie can also parachute out of airplanes.
Callie and her trainer, Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, are together 24 hours a day.
"What we bring to the fight is a dog that can get to places that nobody else can," said Parsons.
Callie has to be ready for anything. She has done multiple parachute jumps from 12,000 feet.
