LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many Kentucky residents looking to file for unemployment benefits in the wake of the business shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus were met with frustration early in the week.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Monday to help people claim unemployment benefits faster. To speed up the process, Beshear is waiving the seven-day waiting period. Once approved, the initial payment is for 14 days with a maximum weekly benefit of $552.
But as of Tuesday morning, the online system was working only intermittently.
"We are obviously experiencing higher volume within our systems," said JT Henderson, executive director of communications for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, in a statement.
Henderson said the agency is working to increase its server capacity to offset the increase in volume.
"We are asking folks to stay patient as we do this," Henderson said.
Several viewers contacted the newsroom to say they were also having difficulty getting through on the agency's phone line.
Henderson said he was not aware of any issues with the phones.
A sign seen on the door of the unemployment office at the corner of South 6th Street and Cedar Street on Monday stated, "The unemployment system is currently down. We are unable to access any claims at this time. You are not able to file a claim at this time. Please check back tomorrow to make sure the system is back up and running. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you."
When it comes to Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb has not made any changes to how the system works. Everyone is encouraged to apply online.
To qualify, one of the main requirements is that the applicant lost his or her job at no fault of their own. Officials say there's no reason why anyone out of a job because of COVID-19 shouldn't qualify, but several members of the restaurant community say they applied Monday night and were denied Tuesday morning.
