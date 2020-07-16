FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the massive protest outside his St. Matthews home on Tuesday was “surreal," but in an interview Thursday with WDRB News, he said it will have no impact on his investigation into the Louisville Metro Police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
“It was interesting to see, a surreal moment,” Cameron said. “I'm told that the protesters were there to escalate the situation. But what I've said from the beginning is that, regardless, I'm not going to be deterred in putting forth and making sure that this office is undertaking a thorough and fair investigation.”
Dozens of demonstrators descended on Cameron's front lawn demanding answers from the investigation which began two months ago.
“Look, I understand this is a sensitive moment,” he said.
Cameron said no one was home during the protest. Police arrested more than 80 people, all of which are charged with felonies after LMPD said they threatened to “burn it down.”
“I don't have anything to do with the arresting decisions that are made by LMPD,” Cameron said. “I obviously respect their process.”
Cameron revealed no more about the process of his investigation, but he did give some insight as to why the investigation is taking so long.
”There's no video evidence imagery as it relates to this case," he said. "It's much more fact intensive, and so we've been conducting a thorough investigation to get to the truth.”
But criticism is mounting. Even Gov. Andy Beshear weighed in during an interview with WDRB News this week.
“It's taken far too long, and I think that's one of the real concerns out there,” Beshear said.
Cameron denied feeling any pressure.
“There will be criticism, and that's OK," he said. "That's part of the process, and I recognize that."
Cameron would not say how close he may be to wrapping up the case but said a large team led by the head of his office’s criminal branch is “working diligently.”
“We chose to take this case because we recognized how important it was that we get it right," he said.
