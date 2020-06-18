LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking an appeals court to revisit a ruling that struck down a Kentucky law that would have banned a common second trimester abortion procedure.
The state legislature under then-Gov. Matt Bevin passed a law in 2018 to prohibit an abortion procedure known as "dilation and evacuation." It was used in 537 of 3,312 abortions in Kentucky in 2016, according to state statistics.
Kentucky’s only licensed abortion clinic, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, in Louisville, challenged the law, however. A federal judge in Frankfort in 2019 sided with the clinic and ruled that the law would create a "substantial obstacle" to a woman’s right to an abortion, violating constitutionally protected privacy rights.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 2 affirmed the ruling, but Cameron said Thursday that he now wants the entire court — not just a three-judge panel — to weigh in.
“We’re exhausting every possible option to ensure that this law continues to be defended and is ultimately enforced,” Cameron said in a news release.
