Warning: This story contains graphic material.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of a Louisville teenager are suing a Kentucky Christian boarding school he attended, alleging he was sexually assaulted by another student.
In a lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court, the parents say a 17-year-old student was suspended from the Oneida Baptist Institute in Clay County in August for sexually assaulting another student. They say the school let that student return one month later and let him have access to the dorm where their 13-year-old son was staying. Normally, high school students aren't allowed to enter residential areas of middle schools, the lawsuit says.
In the lawsuit, the parents claim the student entered their son's room and said "I'm horny. You guys want to have a threesome?" When both boys refused, the student forced his hand down their son's pants and then forced him to perform a sex act on him, the lawsuit claims.
About a month later, the lawsuit reads, someone at the school found the alleged perpetrator's journal, which contained details of his sexual abuse of other students. Oneida then launched an investigation into the allegations, and the student was withdrawn from the school.
The parents of the students are suing Oneida Baptist Institute for failing to protect their son from a known sex offender.
Oneida Baptist Institute hasn't responded to a request for comment.
