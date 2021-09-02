LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Democrats say they will try once again to raise Kentucky's minimum wage.
Sens. Reggie Thomas and Morgan McGarvey are filing a bill that would raise the wage in phases.
The minimum wage would go from $7.25 to $10 dollars in 2022, and gradually rise to $15 by 2026.
The lawmakers say the increase is needed even though wages are already rising because of the labor shortage.
"That should be a matter of policy," said Sen. Thomas. "We shouldn't have to wait for the market to do that. We should take the lead and say that, as policymakers, we want our people to be paid a living wage."
This will be the fourth time Thomas has tried get a minimum wage hike through the Republican-led legislature.
But he believes support is building among Kentucky residents and they will put more pressure on lawmakers.
The regular session begins in January.
