LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bill proposed in Kentucky would make it harder for police officers to get back into law enforcement after a sex crime.
Currently under Kentucky law, only felonies forbid an officer from getting back into law enforcement. On Tuesday, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill that would add misdemeanors related to sexual assault or misconduct.
In many cases, felony sex crimes are amended down to misdemeanors.
One of the bill's sponsors said when one of the police officers in her district told her about this, she couldn't believe it wasn't already included in Kentucky law.
"He had retired, but he wanted to have me help him fix a problem to defend our children as well as the integrity of the profession he had dedicated his life to," Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, said.
House Bill 206 passed unanimously on Tuesday. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.