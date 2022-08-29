LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend.
Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
With hospitals being used at an above normal rate, slumps in donations over the summer months bring shortages. Blood centers nationwide have found their blood supply levels at urgent or critical need during the pandemic, KBC officials said.
In an effort to boost donations, KBC is giving away a 2022 Toyota RAV4. Donors who register by Sept. 10 to give blood will be entered into the giveaway.
To schedule an appointment, click here. Donors can also call the KBC at 800-775-2522.
KBC donor centers in Louisville:
- Middletown Donor Center: 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
- Hillview Donor Center: 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Other KBC donor centers:
- Beaumont Donor Center: 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
- Andover Donor Center: 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
- Pikeville Donor Center: 472 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville
- Somerset Donor Center: 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
- Tri-County Donor Center: 1454 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin
- Frankfort Donor Center: 363 Versailles Road, Frankfort
KBC also hosts mobile drives across the state. To find one near you, click here.
Upcoming local mobile blood drives:
- Aug. 31 at Bellarmine University: 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville
- Sept. 1 at University of Louisville-RaiseRED: 2011 South Brook Street, Louisville
- Sept. 1 at Spencer Christian Church: 5720 Taylorsville Road, Fisherville, Kentucky
- Sept. 12 at Beargrass Christian Church: 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
- Sept. 14 at Baptist Health Floyd: 1850 State Street, New Albany, Indiana
- Sept. 20 at QK4 Engineering: 1046 East Chestnut Street, Louisville
- Sept. 30 at Baptist Health-Louisville: 4003 Kresge Way, Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.