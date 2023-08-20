LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is offering $20 gift cards on Monday.
The local nonprofit is encouraging blood donations by giving a $20 Amazon gift card to all donors who give blood Monday. Kentucky Blood Center has led "Save Our Summer" promotion since May.
There are eight donor centers open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call (800) 775-2522.
According to a news release, blood collected serves patients at more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky for surgeries, cancer, trauma, organ transplant, premature births and more.
Donors have to be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors 16 years old are required to have parental consent.
Below is a list of locations:
- Middletown Donor Center, 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243
- Hillview Donor Center, 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville, KY 40299
- Frankfort Donor Center, 363 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601
- Beaumont Donor Center, 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, KY 40513
- Andover Donor Center, 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington, KY 40509
- Tri-County Donor Center, 1454 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin, KY 40701
- Pikeville Donor Center, 472 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501
- Somerset Donor Center, 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset, KY 42503
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.