LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some famous Master Distillers will be taking part in the Kentucky Bourbon Festival this year, but you'll only be able to meet them online.
Every year, thousands of people from Kentucky and around the world converge on Bardstown for the festival. But despite attempts to plan an event that was at least partially in person, organizers decided to make the entire festival virtual.
The decision was driven by the distilleries.
"As we were getting along here, you could just sense some apprehension from the distilleries," said Randy Prasse, president of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. "There was concern over any sponsor of any event with people -- and that's not just us, that's everywhere."
Prasse says all the distilleries stayed on board as sponsors for the virtual event, which runs Oct. 15-18.
The festival hopes to attract thousands online from around the globe. Viewers will learn everything from the history of bourbon to new cocktail recipes. Registration is free. CLICK HERE for more information.
