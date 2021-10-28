LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company gets the honor of naming a newly discovered crayfish species.
GoWild Alpha, Inc. won the naming rights in an auction last year to name the crayfish.
The Louisville-based company gave it the official common name of "MoWild." The MoWild crayfish species has only been documented in streams in parts of Jefferson, Bullitt and Meade counties.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will determine its scientific name.
Money from the auction will support vulnerable wildlife in the Commonwealth.
