LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A record number of bourbon barrels are aging across Kentucky right now, pouring millions of dollars into Kentucky counties. But lawmakers are considering a change that would impact how much those counties receive.
Distilleries pay a distilled spirits tax on each barrel of bourbon for each year it's aging. Bourbon must be aged for at least two years, but many distillers keep barrels aging for four or more years.
The millions in revenue generated from the tax benefits public school districts and county services, such as emergency services and road maintenance.
House Bill 5, filed this legislative session in Kentucky, would repeal the distilled spirits tax.
Distillers said the tax puts the state at a competitive disadvantage and is bad for business. But counties and school districts said they depend on that money to provide essential services, and that the bill's impact would be "devastating."
The legislation is making its way through Frankfort, and will head to the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee next.
It's not clear if there's a plan to help the entities that depend on the money, but Nelson County may stand to lose the most as Kentucky's bourbon capital.
