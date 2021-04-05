LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beer festival is planned to return to Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville this summer.
The Kentucky Craft Bash is set for Saturday, June 26, at the Festival Plaza, also known as the Great Lawn.
More than 60 Kentucky breweries will be at the festival to offer more than 150 varieties of beer.
After a year of planning, festival organizers said they are ready to safely host the first largescale beer festival in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capacity will be limited and social distancing is planned. VIP attendance is going to be capped at 15% of the venue's capacity, while general admission will be restricted to 50%.
Masks are required unless attendees are eating or drinking.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.