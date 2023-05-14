LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A freshman Kentucky Representative died Saturday after suffering a "significant medical emergency" earlier in the week.
Rep. Lamin Swann, who was a Democrat from Lexington, was 45 years old. He just finished his first legislative session.
STATEMENT -- From Pamela Dixon, the mother of state Representative Lamin Swann. pic.twitter.com/mb6LOZ370e— KY House Democrats (@kyhousedems) May 14, 2023
“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin,” his mother, Pam Dixon, said in a statement. ”Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”
Swann represented a southwestern part of Fayette County and his win came in last November.
The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus leaders released a statement Sunday about his passing: “Our caucus is devastated by the news of Lamin’s passing, and we pray for his family during this extremely difficult time. Lamin was a great friend, and our caucus is better for having known and worked alongside him. He served his constituents as well as anyone ever has. He was an especially strong advocate for Fayette County as well as countless other Kentuckians who benefited from his voice on issues ranging from social justice to expanding disability rights, causes we will continue to champion on his behalf. We truly enjoyed working with him and only wish it could have been for far longer.”
