LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of models tipped their hats all in honor of a woman who died from cancer.
The Hats for Hope Fashion Show at The Olmsted was held in honor of Kim Heath. She died in January from metastatic melanoma.
Heath enjoyed fashion worn at the Kentucky Derby. She also supported other people with cancer.
IMAGES: Sunday's "Hats for Hope" fashion show for @UofLHealth's Brown Cancer Center. @WDRBNews 10pm pic.twitter.com/c8OtLZuR0s— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) March 19, 2023
Hats for Hope Fashion Show benefitted cancer research at the Brown Cancer Center at U of L Health. Many of the elaborate hats were up for silent auction.
The models at the show were also cancer patients and survivors.
"When my Mom passed in January there was a void left there and I was just happy to be able to fill it and step into her role and help to make this thing possible," said Lindsey Gibson, the event's co-organizer and Heath's daughter.
In addition to patients and survivors being featured, many UofL Health doctors also showcased some of the hats.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.