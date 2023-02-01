LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for the best burger in town.
Burger recipes are being accepted now through March 3 for the annual Derby Burger competition held by KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Participation is encouraged to all chefs, from home kitchens to restaurants.
People who enter the contest are asked to use a creative description, a photo and name of the burger as part of their submission. The burgers must be 100% beef.
"Burgers are one of the most popular foods in America and they're even better made with 100 percent beef," Alison Smith, Kentucky Beef Council, said in a news release. "With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state."
The recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.
According to a news release, burger fans will help choose the finalists in the competition. Preliminary finalists will be announced on March 8.
The winner will receive a 2023 KDF poster, $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grill prize pack including a grill.
