LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WDRB) -- A diocese in Kentucky is looking into videos that show youths, possibly from the diocese's all-male high school, Covington Catholic, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington.
Laura Keener of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington said Saturday it regrets the incident and is investigating but didn't comment further.
The full statement from the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School reads:
"We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C. We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips. This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person.
The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.
We know this incident also has tainted the entire witness of the March for Life and express our most sincere apologies to all those who attended the March and all those who support the pro-life movement."
The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills.
Video of the march posted to YouTube by user KC NOLAND, shows the encounter.
Videos circulating online show a youth standing extremely close to an elderly Native American as he chanted and played a drum. Other youths, some wearing clothing with Covington logos, surrounded them, laughing and shouting.
Several Twitter users Tweeted videos of the incident.
Kentucky's Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes, also released a statement, calling for the school to denounce the behavior of the students. "In spite of these horrific scenes, I refuse to shame and solely blame these children for this type of behavior," Grimes' statement read. "Instead, I turn to the adults and administration that are charged with teaching them, and to those who are silently letting others promote this behavior. This is not the Kentucky we know and love ... As a proud alumnae of a Catholic High School, I hope a school that stands for 'Building Minds. Living Faith.' would not stand for this."
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico sharply criticized what she called a display of "blatant hate."
The man in the video was identified Saturday as Vietnam Veteran Nathan Phillips, according to Indian Country Today A video posted to Twitter shows him speaking after the incident.
It's unclear if the teen standing in front of the elderly Native American man is a student at Covington Catholic.
