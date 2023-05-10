LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Kentucky's governor's race on the ballot, state election officials are advising Kentucky voters to avoid long lines by taking advantage of early voting.
Early voting is available Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13. Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.
On Wednesday, Oldham County Clerk Amy Alvey and her team were making preparations at the John Black Community Center, the county's only polling location.
Voters who arrive can expect election staff to print their ballots on demand. That's a recent change in an effort to provide greater ballot security.
"Early voting just gives people more of an opportunity," Alvey said. "They don't have to take off work or leave work early or worry about child care for their children and stuff. It's a kid-friendly environment here. You know, bring your kid with you, show them the process. It's just more convenient to a lot of people."
If you live in Jefferson County, there are 10 locations from Jeffersontown to Paristown each open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- The Arterburn (Formerly St. Matthews Community Center)
- Bowman Field
- The Jeffersonian
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- Sun Valley Community Center
- Mary Queen of Peace Gym
- Triple Crown Pavilion
- Kentucky Exposition Center: Broadbent Arena
- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
- Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052
In Bullitt County, there are four early voting locations open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- Old Mill Elementary
- Hillview Recreation Center
- Lebanon Junction Library
Hardin County has two locations open each day from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Hardin County Clerk's Office
- Colvin Community Center
For more information on polling locations contact your county clerks office.
