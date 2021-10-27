LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bureau of Labor says Kentucky tops all states for percentage of workers who left their jobs in August with 8.5%, which is 84,000 employees.
Job fairs seem to have become as common as yard sales these days, including one at the airport on Wednesday which included employers from airlines to food and beverage looking for workers.
"It's actually a glimmer of hope," Darrell Watson, senior vice president of the Airport Authority, said. "We talk to airports throughout the country and there's been job fairs that haven't seen this kind of response, so getting 150 folks coming through the doors and looking for jobs in 45 minutes. We've been open. It's fantastic and we're super excited about that."
Another job fair was held at Mall St. Matthews, where stores hope they will have enough workers to handle the holiday rush with a smile.
"Anyone who's got a sunny disposition, a positive attitude and who loves to be around people," Buckle store manager Austin Shelton said. "I need about five people give or take just so we can provide that level of service I'm shooting for here."
The Bureau of Labor said there are two job openings for every unemployed Kentuckian. Kentucky has a high number of warehousing and transportation jobs, two sectors where many employees have left to look for better pay and working conditions.
