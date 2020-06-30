LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's budget faces a $1.1 billion shortfall without another round of stimulus funding from Congress, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
"What we're looking at right now without extra assistance is one of the most difficult years in budget-balancing that we have seen," he said. "This would be like letting Kentucky go bankrupt."
Kentucky's General Assembly only passed a one-year budget during this year's legislative session as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Without additional federal help, Beshear said state agencies face cuts ranging from 16 percent to 29 percent.
"To put that in context, I believe our single biggest annual cut that I'm aware of in our history has been 12 percent," Beshear said.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.