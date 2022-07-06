SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some rain fell across Kentucky on Wednesday, it wasn't enough to solve the drought problems some local farmers are facing that could impact their harvests if more rain doesn't fall.
"It's been, you know, roughly 10 years since we've had a really tough, hot, dry growing season to have to contend with," said Nathan Lawson, with Lawson Farms.
Along with raising cattle, Lawson Farms grows soybeans and corn. Lawson said the farm has done all they can do to prepare their crops. Now, it's just up to Mother Nature.
"They're basically there and set to grow and produce a yield given the right weather circumstances," he said. "And so everything's been fertilized, everything's been sprayed, and we're just waiting on the rain to get us to harvest."
The Lawson Farm is far from the only one waiting, with Spencer County and most of the state facing dry or drought conditions.
"We're in a serious situation, and I hope that it will alleviate itself sooner than later," said Bryce Roberts. "There are some areas of the state that can irrigate their crops but unfortunately for smaller producers here in this area, we're not set up to be able to do that."
Roberts is the extension agent for agriculture and natural resources for the Spencer County Extension Office. He said crops are at a critical point, with corn ears beginning to produce and soybeans setting their pods — stages of growth that need more moisture than nature is currently providing.
"In the near term, there are some chances for some moisture," he said. "But will it be enough to bring us out of what we've got right now? And it doesn't look that way."
On top of potentially having less product this year, Lawson said rising fertilizer and materials costs mean it's also costing him more to produce his crops in the first place.
"We're grappling with the challenge of probably the highest input cost that we faced in history to put out a crop," he said.
Roberts said these issues are nationwide, and could lead to a more significant impact on the economy.
"Decreased production will mean an increase in costs for the consumer," he said. "So we're all having to face that and it could very well get worse."
Despite all of this, Lawson said his goal is to remain positive as he and others hope Mother Nature comes through.
"We're doing everything we can to make it go and pray for rain," he said.
