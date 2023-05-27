LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many boaters head to a lake for Memorial Day weekend Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding drivers to take it easy if it's their first time hitting the water.
"Definitely when you're driving, it's very easy to get a little out of control with a boat. You want to make sure, especially if you're new to boat, slow and steady wins the race on that one," Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conversation officer Bronson Abrams said. "Baby steps until you're very comfortable when it comes to actually operate a boat."
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources helps oversee boating safety and regulations.
Some of the Kentucky boating rules to keep in mind is boat drivers must be at least 12 years old for boats with has 10 horsepower or more.
Those between 12 and 17 must have a Kentucky Safe Boating Certificate Card or a certificate showing successful completion of a NASBLA-approved boater education course to drive the boat. Anyone 18 years or older can operate a boat without a certificate.
As for life jackets, there must be an appropriately sized and readily accessible life jacket on the boat for each person on board. Only those 12 and younger have to have a life jacket on while in the boat.
And a reminder on the boat or once you leave to go home, don't drink and drive.
For more information about boating guidelines click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.