LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man might have beaten a world record when he caught a huge river monster in Texas.
On Sunday, Arthur Weston was fishing in Trinity River, which is about an hour and a half from Houston, when he caught something on his fishing line. On the other end of the line was a 251-pound alligator gar.
The current world record for the biggest alligator gar is 191 pounds set in 2015, according to Fox Weather.
Weston, an experienced angler from Union, Kentucky, said it took about 25 minutes to wrangle the prehistoric fish in, and at one point, the giant gar pulled the boat he was in.
The alligator gar is estimated to be 80 to 100 years old according to its size.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.