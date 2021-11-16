LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said his upcoming budget proposal includes money to help University of Louisville students serving in the military.
A total of $600,000 has been allotted for the UofL Center for Military-Connected Students. The facility would be built on existing campus property with an open common area, quiet rooms for study, kitchen space and storage lockers for more than 1,700 military students.
Military students include those on active duty, members of the National Guard and Reserve, veterans, military dependents and members of UofL's ROTC program.
The university requested the funds to create a space to support the unique social and cultural perspective military-connected students offer the university.
In a written statement, UofL President Neeli Bendapudi thanked the governor for support of the university and its military community.
"Gov. Beshear’s enthusiastic embrace of our proposed Center for Military-Connected Students is much appreciated and will make a huge difference for our students and their families," she said.
UofL has the largest population of students who receive military-related tuition assistance among Atlantic Coast Conference universities, according to the release.
Both the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University have similar facilities on their campuses.
