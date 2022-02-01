LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gun Company opened a new store Tuesday in Louisville.
The new location is on Nelson Miller Parkway, off Old La Grange Road.
The store provides hunting equipment, from firearms to ammunition. It also boasts a large archery section. There are also plans to expand the clothing section as well.
The first Kentucky Gun Company store opened in Bardstown in 1946. The owner said many of the customers have been traveling there from Louisville for years, so he decided Louisville would be a good fit for a new location.
"Our business has continued to grow in Bardstown," said Patrick Hayden, owner of Kentucky Gun Company. "And as it grew, we've noticed that a lot of our customers are coming from Louisville. They've asked for a closer location. They've asked for a bigger location, and that's what we've provided."
Hayden said everyone who buys a gun from Kentucky Gun Company is required to pass a background check.
