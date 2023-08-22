LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission recently approved licenses for operators and providers in Kentucky, meaning residents in the state will have multiple ways to bet in September.
The commission approved seven operators — which are racetracks and gaming facilities in Kentucky — that will partner with online sportsbooks:
- Churchill Downs
- Derby City Gaming
- Cumberland Run
- Ellis Park
- Oak Grove
- Red Mile
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
- Turfway Park
Eight service providers, which are the online betting platforms, also had temporary licenses approved by the commission. Many of those providers may be familiar:
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- DraftKings
- Circa
- Bet365
- FanDuel
- Penn
- Fanatics
A number of those providers will also operate the retail sportsbooks in person at tracks and gaming facilities. A ninth provider — Kambi — offering retail only, was also approved recently.
KHRC Commissioner Jon Rabinowitz said there should be no obstacles and that all deadlines will be met in time for the upcoming pro football season.
"The governor ... told me we are going to roll this out by NFL kickoff," Rabinowitz said. "We are well on course to hit that date, and I see no hurdles."
While Kentucky's law allows for bets from anyone 18 and up, it's likely many providers will follow their own regulations for age.
"A lot of these service providers have indicated to us that it's going to be 21 and up," Rabinowitz said. "Even though we have the 18 and up ability, it seems that most, if not all, are going to head down that 21 and up route."
Here's what's next: On Aug. 28, Kentuckians can begin pre-registering accounts on these platforms. On Sept. 7, when in-person wagering launches, Kentucky residents can begin depositing money into mobile accounts before live betting begins Sept. 28.
