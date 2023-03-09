LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amanda Hall has been in recovery for 10 years, a personal survivor of several overdoses.
Part of Dream.org, Hall worked with lawmakers to get Kentucky House Bill 353 written, an effort to legalize fentanyl test strips.
"Folks can never get into recovery if they die from a drug overdose," she said Thursday.
Fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper used to detect fentanyl in different types of drugs including pills, powders and injectables. A small amount of the drug is dissolved in water and the test strip is dipped in, providing results in five minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and various pills, powders and injectables. The CDC calls the strips a "low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses and reducing harm."
"It allows people to really be informed about what they might be taking," said Corey Moneymaker with Seven Counties Services
Moneymaker said more than 2,000 Kentuckians died of a drug overdose in 2021. And among those, he said 70% were caused by fentanyl.
And because fentanyl is so strong, a very small amount can be fatal. Fentanyl is not only found in injectable drugs, but illegal fake prescription pills laced with the deadly drug. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports that six out of the 10 fake pills they seize have fentanyl.
"House Bill 353 is really an important harm reduction tool," Moneymaker said. "And, ultimately, it's a law that's going to save lives."
But currently, those test strips are considered drug paraphernalia under Kentucky law. HB 353 — which passed the Kentucky House on Wednesday — is trying to change that.
"If and when, hopefully, this bill gets signed into law, we will be able to dispense those test strips similar to something like Narcan," Moneymaker said.
Hall and Moneymaker firmly believe the test strips can save lives. But not everyone is convinced.
Angela Parkerson's son, Nick Rucker, died at the age of 24 after taking part of a pill he did not realize contained fentanyl. While she's not against the testing strips, she believes this measure will only help those struggling with substance abuse.
"It doesn't do anything for people like my son, Nick, who did not struggle with a substance use disorder," Parkerson said. "We have to talk about it. We have to let our children know that it is present."
But Hall and others believe making fentanyl test strips widely available will encourage more awareness of the issue.
"I really hope this passes," Hall said. "If it saves one life ... I mean, that's monumental in my eyes."
The CDC has a website on information on fentanyl test strip, how they work and how to use them. To obtain free fentanyl test strips in Louisville, people can visit any of the health department's harm reduction locations or can email loumetrohealth@louisvilleky.gov for more information.
