FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's House of Representatives passed its version of the budget, House Bill 1, on Thursday, just hours after it passed through the House's Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
The chairman of the committee, Republican Rep. Jason Petrie, of Elkton, said the budget is a detailed, huge project that started months ago.
This year, in an unprecedented move, the budget bill was filed before Gov. Andy Beshear's budget address. Democrats bashed the GOP for the timing of the filing. But Petrie argued maybe it's time for a change in precedent.
"We can't get anyone to seriously work on those things in the interim, but yet we can drop recommendations 10 days into session and say, 'Figure it all out,'" Petrie said.
In committee earlier in Thursday, Petrie said the House's version is a reasonable spending plan and saves the surplus while still giving money to where it's needed.
"And need is not just the bare bones," he said. "Need is also investment."
Democrats argue there's still more money to spare for those who need it.
"Why are we holding on to so much when there's so much need across the state?" Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) said.
The House's budget would fund all-day Kindergarten, 6% raises to state employees, a $15,000 raise for Kentucky State Police troopers and uses American Rescue Plan funds to boost the state's unemployment insurance fund.
It would also increase the level of per-pupil funding under SEEK, the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. The amount would go to $4,100 in the first fiscal year and $4,200 in the second year, according to a House Republican news release.
It would offer a pay raise and retention payment for social workers and would fund 200 new social worker positions over the two years to ease chronic staffing shortages.
Representatives discussed the bill on the floor for about three hours.
Contrary to Beshear's version, the House budget doesn't guarantee teacher raises, but it does allow school districts more money and they can decide on raises or not.
"Sometimes, Frankfort doesn't know best," Petrie said. "Local boards do."
Petrie said he wants to see the extra money go back to the Kentuckians' wallets.
Related Stories:
- Beshear gives formal budget address, but GOP unlikely to budge on extra spending
- House GOP unveils budget bill ahead of governor's speech
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.