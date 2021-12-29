LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society will receive a $125,000 grant to help people and pets affected by the tornadoes.
KHS will use the Natural Disaster Emergency Relief Grant from Petsmart to provide supplies to local animal shelters. Officials said they've been in contact with more than a dozen shelters to provide needed resources.
"Many Kentucky animal shelters were already stressed and under-resourced before he storms," Kat Rooks, the initiatives director for KHS Kentucky, said in a statement. "Now they have the additional burdens of housing, feeding and caring for more animals an providing critical supplies to pet owners who may have lost everything. We are grateful that PetSmart Charities will help us support these pets and people during this critical time."
Since Dec. 12, the Humane Society has helped arrange transportation for hundreds of dogs and cats.
That helped make room for incoming stray and owner-surrendered pets.
"No one is fully prepared to cope with a disaster like this one," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "But we knew our trusted partners at the Kentucky Humane Society would spring into action to help displaced people and pets. We're glad to support the important work they do, because when people experience trauma, they need the comfort of their pets more than ever. By alleviating their immediate worries about shelter and food, survivors can concentrate on the hard work of healing and recovery."
