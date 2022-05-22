LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lot of tail waggin' fun at Louisville Slugger Field.
Kentucky Humane Society held its annual Waggin' Trail Festival. The dog-friendly event featured plenty of food and drink vendors.
Kids were able to cuddle up with some of the puppies.
They also got the chance to learn the importance of spray and neuter surgeries and what heartworms look like.
The public event also had a dog tattoo parlor and a look at the adoptable dogs. This was the 28th year for the event.
"We have Lunar right here and then over here we have Helix and they're looking for their forever homes, so check KYHumane.org for more information," Victoria Long, with the KY Humane Society said.
The organization hopes to raise $120,000 through this year's Waggin' Trail Festival to help even more homeless and needy dogs, cats and horses.
