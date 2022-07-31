LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society.
The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
KHS transported 13 dogs and 36 cats from FCAS to KHS’ Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center. Eighteen dogs and 30 cats from KRASS were taken to KHS’ Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown, with six more dogs taken to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.
KHS also gave needed supplies to the shelters and is providing financial aid to KRRAS so it can rent a vehicle to transport additional animals outside the region.
All the animals will be medically assessed, and will remain at the shelters until they are ready for adoption or fostering. KHS uses its Pet Retreat as an emergency staging center for animals coming from large-scale rescues.
KHS said it expects more homeless animals from Eastern Kentucky who need shelter and care to arrive in Louisville, increasing the strain on local shelters that are already at capacity.
Officials are encouraging the community to help clear the local shelters by adopting or fostering.
To support the shelters and animals in Eastern Kentucky, you can make a monetary donation directly to the shelters. Click here for the Floyd County Animal Shelter, and here for the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.
Related Stories:
- Kentuckiana organizations stepping up to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims
- Flooding death toll in eastern Kentucky rises, Beshear says it could be weeks to find victims
- How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.