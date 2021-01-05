FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are in Frankfort for the first 2021 session of the General Assembly, which promises to be unlike any in recent history.
Because of the pandemic, the Capitol is closed to the public, and only lawmakers, essential staff and media are allowed to enter. Masks are required on both the House and Senate floors, but are optional in lawmakers' offices.
Also, thanks to some high-tech upgrades, House members will now be able to vote remotely from their offices.
On the Senate side, senators are being encouraged to spread out across the chamber. They'll be notified before they're needed for a vote. It likely means a slower pace as far as getting things done, and perhaps fewer bills being considered.
There are two big priorities for the Republican super majorities: passing a budget, and passing measures to clarify and curb the governor's emergency powers. That could happen as early as this week.
Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year's election, giving them enough clout to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Also on the agenda for this session: the need to approve another one-year state budget. Last year, lawmakers passed a one-year budget -- rather than the traditional two-year plan -- after the coronavirus outbreak created financial uncertainty.
Some GOP members want lawmakers to have more say in managing long- term crises -- such as the COVID pandemic.
It's a short 30-day session, spread out over three months. Lawmakers must be finished by March 30.
