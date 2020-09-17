LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State officials are urging Kentuckians to cast their ballots early and are reminding them of important deadlines.
If you have requested a mail-in ballot, election officials said you should be getting it soon. When you receive it, you should follow directions carefully, officials said.
Important dates:
- The deadline to register to vote is 4 p.m. Oct. 5.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9.
- Early in-person voting begins Oct. 13.
- Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
State leaders, including Secretary of State Michael Adams, are urging Kentuckians to vote as soon as possible, whether by mail or in-person.
Adams said people who are worried about COVID-19 can vote by mail and should request a ballot as possible. People who plan to vote in person also should take advantage of early in-person voting to prevent long lines on election day, he said.
State Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing agreed.
"It is a really safe option for you to take advantage to make sure your ballot has been counted and cast effectively, but also to do it in a way that protects your community so that you can social distance safely," she said.
Election officials also said they still need more poll workers.
To learn more about the upcoming election and how you can vote visit the secretary of state's website by clicking here. Adams said the site will let voters track their ballots and ballot applications much like a package they have ordered online.
