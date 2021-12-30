LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say an online group called "Predator Poachers" lured him into meeting up with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl.
On Dec. 18, the Pulaski County Sheriff's office was notified by members of he online group that they were talking to a man at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset.
When Deputy Alex Wesley arrived at the theater, three men from the online group were talking to 46-year-old Floyd T. Adams, of Eubank, Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, the three men said they'd used a fake Instagram account to lure Adams to the theater.
Police say Adams used the Instagram account to arrange a meeting between someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl, to watch a movie. This girl was not an actual person, but a fictitious one the online group created to lure Adams.
As a result of the investigation, Adams was arrested for procuring or promoting the use of a minor less than 12 years of age.
Adams was then taken to Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Wesley obtained a search warrant for Adam's home in Eubank. As a result, several electronic and storage devices were seized. The devices will be submitted to the FBI for forensic examination.
On Dec. 29, Adams appeared in Pulaski District Court for a Preliminary Hearing in which Deputy Wesley testified. At the end of the hearing, Adams' case was sent to the Grand Jury, where it will be presented by Deputy Alex Wesley and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office at a later time.
