LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting victim in Lebanon, Kentucky, called 911 and identified the person who shot him before dying at the hospital.
According to court documents, Tevaughn Porter was shot early Tuesday morning around 223 Oak St. in Lebanon, Kentucky. Porter identified 21-year-old Treyvon Downs as a suspect when he called for help.
In an interview with police, Downs said Porter tried to rob him, but then he took a gun away from Porter and shot him as he was running away.
Text messages between the two men showed they were setting up a drug deal, according to Downs' arrest report.
Downs is being held in the Marion County Detention Center and is facing a murder charge.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.