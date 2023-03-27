LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Opera Center in downtown Louisville will now be called the Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health.
A $1 million donation from philanthropist Christina Lee Brown made the opera's vision come to life. Brown calls opera "the queen of the arts" and finds it as a way to connect the community.
"She is tremendously excited for the Kentucky Opera as it is on its journey to strengthen the cultural health of our region," said oSha Cowley-Shireman with Brown's office.
The Kentucky Opera opened its downtown center in 2021, service as the home base for the company that performs at the Brown Theater.
The opera plans to expand programing, host other organizations and offer a space for people to explore the performing arts community.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.