LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he's working on making a permanent COVID-19 memorial a reality on the Capitol grounds, to replace the temporary American flags now in place.
A panel looked at a group of more than 80 artists and recommended 11 finalists. Six of them are either from Kentucky or have strong ties to the state.
Kentucky previously honored those who lost their lives by placing the flags on the Capitol grounds.
Beshear says family members can come get one of those flags before the memorial is removed on Friday, July 16.
"It's reminded us each day during the most difficult times of this fight that what we're fighting for is very real," said Beshear in a Thursday news conference. "It's the lives of the people around us."
Beshear says those most affected by the virus will have an input on the memorial. The new panel will include family members of those who lost their lives, healthcare workers, first responders and survivors.
The coronavirus has killed more than 7,200 people in Kentucky.
