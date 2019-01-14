LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is rated as the worst state to retire in.
That's according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
The website compared all 50 states across 46 key areas including affordability, quality of life and health care.
Other factors used in the rankings included the adjusted cost of living, annual cost of in-home services, life expectancy and the property-crime rate.
Kentucky ranked near the bottom in all categories.
Indiana came in at 34th.
Vermont, West Virginia and Rhode Island were also near the bottom of the list of worst states to retire in, just ahead of Kentucky.
Florida, South Dakota and Colorado were ranked as the three best states to retire in.
