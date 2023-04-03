LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is a place for golfers looking to retire.
The state was named the fifth best state for a golfer to retire in, according to a new data study published by Gambling.com. According to a news release, the number of new players has increased to a record-high 6.2 million since 2020.
The ranking gathered a variety of factors like golf courses per capital, how expensive green fees are, the amount of sunlight, home value and the cost of Bud Light.
|Rank
|State
|Golf Courses Per Capita Score
|Green Fees Score
|Sunlight Score
|Home Value Score
|Bud Light Value Score
|Total
|1
|Nebraska
|89.7
|91.9
|59.1
|75.6
|89.8
|81.2
|2
|West Virginia
|75.5
|69.4
|53.0
|100.0
|98.0
|79.2
|3
|Arkansas
|65.3
|100.0
|59.1
|96.0
|53.1
|74.7
|4
|Kansas
|81.6
|61.3
|77.5
|81.7
|51.1
|70.6
|T-5
|Iowa
|100.0
|61.3
|48.9
|83.7
|57.2
|70.2
|T-5
|Kentucky
|48.9
|100.0
|20.4
|91.9
|89.8
|70.2
The top states were Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa and Kansas. The worst states were New York, Maryland and California.
