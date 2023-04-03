Heritage Hill Golf Club

Golfers on the course Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Club in Shepherdsville 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is a place for golfers looking to retire.

The state was named the fifth best state for a golfer to retire in, according to a new data study published by Gambling.com. According to a news release, the number of new players has increased to a record-high 6.2 million since 2020.

The ranking gathered a variety of factors like golf courses per capital, how expensive green fees are, the amount of sunlight, home value and the cost of Bud Light.

Top 5 states for golfers to retire 
Rank State Golf Courses Per Capita Score Green Fees Score Sunlight Score Home Value Score Bud Light Value Score Total 
Nebraska 89.7 91.9 59.1 75.6 89.8 81.2 
West Virginia 75.5 69.4 53.0 100.0 98.0 79.2 
Arkansas 65.3 100.0 59.1 96.0 53.1 74.7 
Kansas 81.6 61.3 77.5 81.7 51.1 70.6 
T-5 Iowa 100.0 61.3 48.9 83.7 57.2 70.2 
T-5 Kentucky 48.9 100.0 20.4 91.9 89.8 70.2 

The top states were Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa and Kansas. The worst states were New York, Maryland and California.

