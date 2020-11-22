LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 2,194 new coronavirus cases Sunday, marking another weekly record of COVID-19 cases in the state, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
On the Sunday of Thanksgiving week, the governor continued to urge Kentuckians to keep their Thanksgivings gatherings limited to eight people or less and two households at most.
“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year," Beshear said in a news release Sunday. "I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t.
“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need," he said. "Nothing is worth that risk.”
Out of the new cases statewide, nearly a quarter of them, 515, are out of Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Fayette County reported the second-highest number of cases Sunday at 301, with Boone County behind them at 112 new cases.
State health officials also reported four deaths Sunday, marking 1,787 since the pandemic began in March.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, jumped slightly from 9.14% on Saturday to 9.19% on Sunday, according to the governor.
Throughout the state, 1,533 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 389 of those patients being treated in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
All of Kentucky's counties, except Allen, Rockcastle and Menifee, are now in the red zone, which means they are experiencing a "critical" spread of the coronavirus.
