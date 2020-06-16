LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 203 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky on Tuesday, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky now has at least 12,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The governor also reported two new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 512.
Two women from Jefferson County, 74 and 89, died from the respiratory virus. Individuals ranging from 43 to 80 years old also died in Allen, Boone, Green and Hardin counties, according to a news release.
At least 3,431 Kentucky residents have recovered from the virus.
“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” Beshear said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.