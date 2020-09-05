LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 790 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as Gov. Andy Beshear continued to urge the public to gather safely over the holiday weekend.
Out of Saturday's cases, 98% of those are children who are ages 18 and younger, with one patient who is three months old, according to Beshear's office.
On Friday, Beshear extended Kentucky's mask mandate for another 30 days, which "requires Kentuckians to wear a face covering" when they are in "situations that represent a high risk of COVID-19 transmission."
The six deaths reported Saturday bring Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 993 since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state in March. Beshear said the victims include individuals from Bell, Madison, Marion, Nelson, Scott and Todd counties and range in ages 59 to 80 years old.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, dropped slightly to 4.22% on Saturday.
“While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases," Beshear said. "We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”
According to Kentucky Public Health, 535 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 128 patients are being treated in intensive care units.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 1,085 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 98,961.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 3,138.
The state’s positivity rate, at 5.6%, remained slightly higher than Kentucky’s rate of 4.22%. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have extended each state's mask mandates.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,847 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,132. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.