LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported a record single-day high of 1,163 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. Thirty-nine of the new cases were children ages 5 and younger, and 526 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Some of the new cases included in Wednesday's report were not counted earlier because of a computer glitch, the governor said.
Nonetheless, Wednesday marked the first time Kentucky reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day. The previous single-day high was 979 new cases on July 19.
Through the first three days of this week, Kentucky has reported 2,000 new cases, up 27% from the same period last week, and up 20% from the same period the week before that.
Despite the state's new single-day high, Beshear said Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, has fallen to 5.62% from 5.87% on Tuesday. The White House recommends that rates should be below 5% before mitigation measures are relaxed.
Seven more Kentuckians have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Beshear said, bringing the death toll to 790.
As of Wednesday, Beshear said 685 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus, 143 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 95 patients were on ventilators. At least 8,893 have recovered.
Indiana
Indiana reported 671 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 76,522.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, nearly 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 15 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,878.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,307 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 822.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
