LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 275 new COVID-19 infections Monday, though he said the number is “artificially low” because of a “computer glitch.”
Beshear said he expected the number he reported Monday to be revised upward on Tuesday, and that Tuesday’s number, too, would likely be artificially low.
The governor said that while it appears that his mask mandate has worked and that new infections have plateaued, the state has reported about 4,000 new cases per week in the last three weeks.
“We have stopped that growth … but it’s something we’ve got to fight for,” he said.
Beshear also reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, and said the number of deaths, thankfully, has remained low, possibly because health care workers are getting better at treating the infections.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, fell to 5.71%, from above 6% reported Sunday. The White House has recommended that officials do not relax mitigation measures until that rate falls below 5%.
Meanwhile, Indiana on Monday reported 673 cases, the first time in five days that the number was below 1,000.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%.
ISDH said three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,838.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,244 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 791.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.