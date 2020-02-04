LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in history, Republicans in both the House and Senate are supporting legislation that would ban conversion therapy.
Rep. Kim Banta from, Fort Mitchell, and Senator Alice Forgy Kerr, from Lexington, are backing The Mental Health Protection Act, also known as House Bill 199. The bill would make it illegal for mental health professionals to engage in conversion therapy. It is designed to "protect youth," according to a press release.
"Conversion therapy is an unproven and unscientific practice that relies on treating homosexuality as a psychological disorder that needs to be fixed. The practice needs to stop,” Rep. Banta said.
"There's no doubt about it that protecting young people from the dangers of conversion ‘torture’ therapy is a bipartisan issue," Tanner Mobley, Executive Director for Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky said. "Allowing conversion therapy is licensing the ability to torture Kentucky’s kids."
If passed, Kentucky would become the 20th state to pass legislation limiting the practice. Utah was the 19th state to pass the bill.
