LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – The most difficult time for restaurants could be in the next couple months according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
Holiday credit card bills and cold weather typically slows down restaurants this time of year, but COVID-19 has made the quietness even more deafening.
Four Pegs owner Chris Williams didn’t think his Germantown restaurant would still be struggling 10 months after the pandemic began.
“We didn't think that far ahead because it was such a survival mode but then as the year started wearing on we started looking at January and February and thinking 'those are the worst months in general,’” Williams said.
Williams did receive a payment from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and used part of that to help give his remaining employees a raise to thank them for their continuous hard work.
Although the vaccines are being rolled out, Williams is applying for his second shot at government help for his staff, but like so many restaurants, he fears time is running out.
“If it doesn't happen in four months we will probably see 30 to 40% of restaurants close,” Williams said.
Kentucky restaurants are currently at 50% capacity but going to 75% will not help them, they say, because tables still have to be socially distant. Unless a restaurant has a huge seating area, it is not going to matter unless it’s full capacity according to restaurant owners.
The Kentucky Restaurant Association says until full capacity happens, restaurants will continue to struggle. The association knew January and February would be extremely tough for restaurants and so far it’s proving to be true.
“They haven't made a profit in 10-plus months, they have just been trying to survive," Stacy Roof, with the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said. "They didn't get a Derby bump, they didn't get a holiday bump. It's just been harder than anyone could have imagined."
With dozens of restaurants in Louisville already closed for good, the ones holding on are hoping they’re not forgotten before it’s too late.
“We don't just want to be a land of corporate restaurants with McDonald's on every corner," Williams said. "Our mom and pops, like us - we want to be around for everybody."
