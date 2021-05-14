LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many Kentucky restaurants are looking forward to COVID restrictions lifting on June 11, which is four weeks from Friday.
Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue is ready to get back to business as usual.
Inside the restaurant, some signs of the pandemic, such as dividers curtains, are still visible — but not for much longer.
"June 11, everything is coming down," said owner Ramiro Gandara. "All the side walls, the curtains, anything that has to do with COVID. We're going back to normal."
After surviving the past year, the restaurant is also ready to ditch the masks. While servers are still wearing masks, it will be their choice after June 11.
"We're done with that. It's been over a year. Let's get back to normal. Let's get vaccinated and let's get rid of those masks," said Gandara.
The Kentucky Restaurant Association said that lifting restrictions is the news they've been waiting for, but is asking customers for patience through the transition.
"It's not really about capacity. I think it's about trying to fulfill multiple functions," said Stacy Roof, president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. "Maybe you don't have the bandwidth to be able to take online ordering while you're open and serving customers who are in person ... Just be patient and give us a little grace for the time being while we try and navigate how this all looks now."
Roof said some restaurants may not be able to immediately return to 100% capacity as they work through some staffing shortages.
"We need workers and we need them to come back, so it gives us all a date to circle on the calendar for everybody to aim for," she said.
Right now, Ramiro's staffing is at 90%, and is hiring for both front of house and back of house positions.
"We're still struggling with servers. I need some bartenders, of course. If anybody wants a job, please come over and apply," added Gandara.
But with business doubling since the winter, Ramiro's said it's a good sign of what's to come.
"It's looking like it's gonna be a great summer," he said.
