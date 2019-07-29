LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools across Kentucky are working to fulfill a new state law requiring the national motto "In God We Trust" be displayed in a prominent place before classes begin.
"It's something kids should be reminded of when they come into school that 'In God We Trust' is what we believe in in this country," said Rep. Kevin Bratcher of Louisville, who co-sponsored the bill, HB 46.
Gov. Matt Bevin signed it into law in March.
"It's on our money, it's above our Speaker in the House of Representatives, and it is something that should constantly be out there as our national motto," Bratcher told WDRB News.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the signs for all 169 of the district's schools are being produced right now in-house.
"We're doing that, and we'll have the signs up by the first day of school as required by statute," Pollio said.
Area school districts are planning to comply with the law in different ways.
A spokesperson for Shelby County schools said the district is designing signage to display in school entrances.
An Oldham County Schools spokesperson said decals have been ordered to place on front office windows
Bullitt Co. Schools Supt. Jesse Bacon said his district is working with a local sign company on a standard design for all schools.
"It was important to us that we be consistent across the district and that we develop something that appeared to have 'been there all along,' said Bacon.
"The sign company is still working on the mockups. We expect those any day now and as soon as we get them, we will make a decision on which one we like and get them ordered for all of our school facilities."
Bratcher said the bill was specifically written so that schools, "would have a lot of leeway in deciding how this would happen."
The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the bill, saying the motto "has the appearance of endorsing religion."
ACLU Communications Director Amber Duke said that parents or students who believe their rights have been violated should contact the organization.
Bratcher said he would not be surprised by a lawsuit. "I'm pretty sure probably someone will, but I don't know how they would do it without going after what's on our money."
The U.S. Supreme Court has turned aside efforts to remove the motto from the currency.
Kentucky is one of about a half-dozen states that have passed "In God We Trust" bills in the past year.
Copyright 2019. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.