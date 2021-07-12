LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A contentious debate continues in Washington about how much control Congress should have over state election laws.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to the U.S. House Committee on House Administration on Monday for a hearing on "The Elections Clause: Constitutional Interpretation and Congressional Exercise."
Adams, who was the only secretary of state in the country selected to present in front of the committee, testified that before the last election, the state made changes making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
"Kentuckians knew better how to run an election in Kentucky than did the national media or national politicians," Adams said.
Adams said many of the changes made were so popular that they were made permanent with bipartisan support in the legislature, receiving national acclaim. But later, he said pressure to pass federal control of election laws changed the narrative.
He said some states will decide to have expanded absentee voting, while others — such as Kentucky — will expand the days you can vote in person.
